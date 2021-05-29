Boomers Shutout Gateway for First Win of 2021

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, blanked the Gateway Grizzlies 7-0 on Saturday to record their first win of the season.

The Boomers jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning, taking advantage of four walks and a hit batter by Gateway starter Jordan Barrett. Quincy Nieporte opened the scoring by delivering a bases loaded double to score two runs. Nick Oddo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the third run. Angelo Gumbs singled home Matt McGarry, who doubled, with the fourth run in the fourth. Oddo doubled home a run in the fifth and Alec Craig notched a two-run triple with two outs to score two more.

The early support was more than enough for starter Andrew Dean. Dean threw seven blank innings and allowed just five hits while walking one and striking out five. Gateway had just two runners reach second base and had multiple runners on base just once. Andrew Cartier and Thomas Nicholl threw back-to-back scoreless innings to complete the shutout. McGarry finished with two hits for the Boomers, who also drew seven walks were hit by a pitch four times and stole three bases. All nine members of the lineup reached base. Craig was aboard four times from the leadoff slot and Luke Becker drew three walks.

The Boomers (1-1) continue the opening homestand on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. with the first Bark in the Park of the season as well as a Family Day. RHP Orlando Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for the Boomers in the middle game of the series against RHP Carlos Vega (0-0, 0.00). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

