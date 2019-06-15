Boomers Edged in Slugfest

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, dropped a wild Saturday night road affair at the hands of the Evansville Otters by a 7-6 final.

Evansville scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Boomers battled to lead 5-2. Schaumburg tied the game with two runs in the fourth on an RBI double from Julio Gonzalez and an error. Dylan Jones hit his second homer in as many nights to begin the fifth, putting the Boomers in front. Clint Hardy greeted reliever Chris Cepeda with a two-run blast on the first pitch of his appearance later in the inning. Evansville scored four runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a throwing error. Jimmy Galusky tied the game again in the top of the sixth, doubling home Jack Parenty. The winning run scored in the eighth on a pair of errors.

Jake Cousins suffered the loss in relief. Aaron Rozek started and worked five innings on the mound, allowing a season high six runs, five earned. The offense banged out 14 hits to notch a second consecutive double-digit performance. Jones and Gonzalez each logged three while Galusky and Hardy tallied two apiece.

The Boomers (17-15) continue to hang on to the East Division lead and will conclude the roadtrip on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. LHP Gunnar Kines (1-2, 4.63) the franchise's career leader in strikeouts, takes the mound in the finale against RHP Tyler Beardsley (2-1, 2.46). Schaumburg returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to begin a fun-filled six-game homestand. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

