Grizzlies' Bats Quiet in Loss

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies scored in the first inning to take the lead Saturday, but they allowed five straight runs to the Windy City ThunderBolts in a 5-1 defeat Saturday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Gateway (14-18) lost its third straight.

Jordan Barrett (1-3) turned in a quality start with six innings of two-run ball. He allowed three hits, six walks, and struck out three. With the loss, the Grizzlies fell to 6-6 in games in which their starting pitcher works a quality start. They were 26-12 with a quality start last season.

Geoff Bramblett, Jason Seever, and Dakota Smith worked three innings out of the Grizzlies' bullpen and allowed three runs, but they were all unearned. Bramblett has not allowed an earned run since May 24; Smith has not allowed one since May 22.

Gateway out-hit Windy City (16-16), 7-6, but lost by four.

The series finale is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Sunday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

