Wild Things Score 3 in the 8th to Beat Slammers 5-3

June 15, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers





The Wild Things were able to pick up right where they left off in game 1 of this series. In the top of the 1st inning, leadoff hitter Blake Adams launched his 3rd homerun of the season over the center field wall giving his team a quick 1-0 lead.

After being held scoreless for 11 consecutive innings, the Slammers finally broke into the run column. Chaz meadows lined a 2-out single to center field, then Peyton Isaacson split the gap in right-center to score Meadow's and tie the game at 1.

Tyler Jandron really settled in after giving up the leadoff homerun. Jandron retired 15 of the next 16 hitters he faced, including striking out the side in the 5th inning. Through 5 innings, the only hit Jandron gave up was the aforementioned homerun.

The Slammers offense would provide Jandron with some run support in the 5th inning. London Lindley lead the inning off with a single, then scored after Riley Krane lofted a single to left that rolled under the glove of the left fielder. Riley Krane would also score in the inning courtesy of an RBI groundout from Peyton Isaacson, making the score 3-1.

The Wild Things were held scoreless for 4 consecutive innings until they scored a run to make it 3-2 game in the 6th. Blake Adams lead off the inning with a double, he then scored after Shaine Hughes lifted a single to center.

The wheels would fall off for the Slammers in the top of the 8th. Ryan Koziol came on in relief and gave up two homeruns, one of which was a go ahead 2-run homer from Shaine Hughes. Hector Roa hit the other one, giving the Wild Things a 5-3 lead.

Both teams were recipients of decent outings from their starting pitchers. For the Slammers, Tyler Jandron pitched 7 innings, struck out 7, and gave up 2 runs on 3 hits. He would get a no decision. For the Wild Things, Eric Morell pitches 5 innings, struck out 4, and gave up 3 runs on 4 hits. Only 2 of the runs would be charged to Morell, and he wound up getting the win. The losing pitcher in tonight's game is Ryan Koziol: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K. Zach Strecker would get the save.

With the win, the Wild Things improve their record to 11-22. The Slammers fall to 11-21 with the loss. The final game of this 3-game series is scheduled for Sunday, June 16th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Peyton Isaacson: (1-4 2 RBI).

