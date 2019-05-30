Boomers Autism Awareness Night Set for June 6

Schaumburg, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, are hosting an Autism Awareness Game Thursday night June 6, at 6:30pm vs. the Gateway Grizzlies presented by Flood Brothers and Roots Autism Solutions. Several special features will make this event special for all fans in attendance, particularly those with autistic spectrum disorder, their families, and those who support them. The game will also feature the Boomers wearing special Autism Awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Autism Speaks.

"Flood Brothers is proud to partner with the Schaumburg Boomers for Autism Awareness night. There are only benefits to bringing education and awareness to those who are affected, and Flood Brothers will continue to offer our support to seek greater results and the best treatment for those families who live at the forefront," said Robert Flood of Flood Brothers, one of the event sponsors.

The KidZone play area of the park will have a Sensory Obstacle Course set up by We Rock the Spectrum Gym of Palatine and Chicago Autism & Behavior Specialists (CABS) of Itasca. Activities in Sensory Obstacle Courses are designed to engage people who both crave sensory input yet also struggle with processing stimuli. The objective is to build skills such as teamwork and following directions in ways that are both fun and productive.

The stadium's PA system volume will be lowered for this game, as loud volumes can be disruptive to those with autism. Throughout the season, as well as during the Autism Awareness Game, the Schaumburg Boomers offer a "quiet room" where parents can take children or other family members with sensory issues during the game.

Provided in partnership with Northbrook-based Autism Home Support Services (AHSS) for the 2019 baseball season, the quiet room provides a calm, soothing place for anyone who could use a break from the volume of America's favorite pastime. Boomers staff will be onsite to help interested families and fans access the quiet rooms.

A new addition to the rooms, sensory activity bags provided by CABS Families can check-out the bags at fan information, to keep sensory sensitive family members comfortable and entertained throughout the game.

Several fundraising efforts will be taking place throughout the stadium, as well. Specialty jerseys to be auctioned with proceeds benefitting Autism Speaks. Additional fundraising opportunities, such as the tennis ball toss, and vendors associated with the cause will be stationed around the concourse.

"We are honored to help raise awareness of autism because we know how difficult everyday activities can be for those dealing with ASD," said Michael Larson, General Manager of Schaumburg Boomers.

Tickets for the Autism Awareness Night are now available online at http://www.BoomersBaseball.com.

