Rascals Drop Finale in Extras

MARION, Ill. - The River City Rascals lost a hearbreaker on Thursday night, falling 6-5 to the Southern Illinois Miners on Kyle Davis' walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning. The victory gave the Miners the 2-1 series win in the finale.

The Miners struck first, scoring two in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk from Chris Iriart and a sacrifice fly from Brett Siddall. The Rascals then responded with five unanswered runs, betting an RBI ground-out from Kameron Esthay in the third, a two-run homer from Andrew Penner in the fifth, a bases-loaded walk from JD Hearn later in the fifth, and an RBI double from Braxton Martinez in the sixth. The Miners scored two in the sixth to pull within one, and Steve Lohr tied the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh.

The game went to extra innings, and after a scoreless 10th from both teams, the international tie-breaker rule went into effect in the 11th. Cody Livesay started the top of the frame on second base for the Rascals, but was caught stealing and the side was retired in order. The Miners had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the frame when Davis delivered his game-winner.

Rascals starter Alec Byrd went five innings and allowed four runs in a no-decision. Jackson Sigman (1-1) took the loss, allowing the unearned game-winning run.

Miners starter Marty Anderson also had a no-decision, allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Miners reliever Nick Duron (2-0) earned the win, going two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Rascals (11-8) now travel north to the Chicago suburb of Crestwood for a three-game weekend set against the Windy City ThunderBolts beginning tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CDT. Dalton Roach will take the mound in the series opener.

