Otters Fall Behind Early, Lose to Wild Things 13-7

May 30, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters fell behind early to the Washington Wild Things Wednesday, and despite an eighth inning push, the Otters ran out of time, falling to the Wild Things 13-7 in a rain-shortened game.

The Washington Wild Things, after striking out 11 times on Tuesday night, scored three runs on five consecutive singles in the first inning, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead.

In the second, Washington sent nine men to the plate, scoring four runs to take a 7-0 lead.

Otters starter Austin Nicely would be pulled, allowing all seven runs on 10 hits, in 1.1 innings. He would take the loss.

Evansville would make their way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third with RBI singles from David Cronin and Dakota Phillips, bringing the score to 7-2 Washington.

After the Wild Things scored three in the top of the seventh, the Otters scored two runs in the bottom half, and had a chance to score more, having the bases loaded with no outs.

Ryan Long hit a ground ball to first baseman J.J. Fernandez, who threw to home for the fielder's choice, and catcher Lucas Herbert threw back to first for the double play. While Fernandez did not tag first base, Long was called out for runner interference along the base path from first to home.

The Wild Things added three more runs in the top of the eighth, increasing their lead to 13-3, but the Otters made a push in the bottom of the eighth.

J.J. Gould, who already had two walks in the game, produced a two-RBI double to score Jack Meggs and Rob Calabrese.

Cronin and Keith Grieshaber followed with back-to-back RBI singles.

Coming off the bench to pinch-hit for Long, Anthony Maselli delivered an RBI knock, driving in the Otters fourth run of the inning and bringing the Otters back to within six, 13-7.

Then the skies opened up as a heavy downpour ensued onto the field, forcing the game to get called after eight innings and not allowing the Otters to continue their offensive push in the ninth.

Wild Things left-hander John Havird had a strong outing to earn the win, throwing six innings, and surrendering two runs on five hits. He improved his record at Bosse Field to 2-0, dating back to last year with the Traverse City Beach Bums, formerly of the Frontier League.

The series finale between Washington and Evansville is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. from Bosse Field.

Broadcast coverage of the game will be available on 91.5 FM WUEV, evansvilleotters.com, and on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube.com. Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) will be on the call.

The Evansville Otters are celebrating their 25th Anniversary Season in 2019.

Thursday's series finale will also feature the first Bud Light Thirsty Thursday and postgame fireworks show of the season. Drafts will be at special prices and a dazzling firework show will follow the conclusion of the game.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.