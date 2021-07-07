Bonnin, Parker Steal Show as 'Tugas Dominate in Twinbill Sweep

July 7, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - RHP Bryce Bonnin and RHP Jason Parker were sublime on Wednesday night. Making his Tortugas debut, Bonnin struck out 11 over five perfect innings in the opener, while Parker tied a career-best with 10 strikeouts in the nightcap, as the Daytona Tortugas took game one, 9-1, and game two, 3-1, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Scoreless in the second of game one, 3B Debby Santana (2-4, 2 R, SO) registered a two-out single to center. Following a double to right by RF Danny Lantigua (2-3, 2 R, 2 2B), CF Gus Steiger (1-3, 2 RBI) stung a one back through the middle. Two scored on the single to put Daytona (27-29) in front, 2-0.

The Tortugas added single runs in the third and fifth to double their lead. SS Ivan Johnson (2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB) singled, stole second, and scored on an error in the third, while 2B Brandon Leyton (1-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) reached on a two-base throwing error before crossing on a knock to center by DH Garrett Wolforth (2-3, R, RBI, BB).

Up 4-0, Daytona put the opener to rest in the sixth. Santana singled and Lantigua doubled with one out to put men at second and third for Leyton. On a 1-1 pitch, the León, Nicaragua native clobbered a ball over the wall in left-center for a three-run home run. His fourth long ball of the season put the 'Tugas ahead by a touchdown, 7-0.

That was more than enough support for Bonnin (5.0 IP, 11 SO) in his Low-A Southeast debut. The 22-year-old - who missed nearly the first two full months of the season with an injury - was untouchable. Bonnin retired all 15 batters he faced - striking out a team-season-high-tying 11 - en route to his first professional victory.

Bonnin's 11 strikeouts on Wednesday tied teammate RHP James Proctor for the second-most since the franchise rebranded prior to the 2015 season. Proctor also struck out 11 Hammerheads in Daytona's combined no-hitter of Jupiter at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on May 22. LHP Amir Garrett has the high watermark of 12 against the Clearwater Threshers on May 30, 2015.

Jupiter (23-32) was finally able to break up the perfect-game bid against the bullpen in the sixth. After 16-straight outs, C Jan Mercado (1-2, R, HR, RBI, SO) blasted a solo home run to deep left field. His first of the season pulled the Hammerheads within 7-1.

Daytona tacked on two more tallies in the seventh, as Wolforth walked and scored on a wild pitch, while LF Wendell Marrero (0-2, RBI, BB, 2 SO) lifted a sacrifice fly to center.

LHP Daxton Fulton (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) surrendered only two earned runs but suffered his fourth defeat of the campaign for the Hammerheads.

In game two, the Tortugas struck first once again. CF Ranser Amador (1-3, 2 R, 3B, SO) began the top of the third by smashing a triple down the left-field line. Following a pop-out, RF Gus Steiger (1-3, 2 RBI, SO) stung a grounder to second. Amador broke for the plate and, while the throw was on line, it could not be squeezed. The runner scored on the fielder's choice to put Daytona ahead 1-0.

Two frames later, Amador led off again and thwacked a liner into left. The ball was misplayed and the 22-year-old motored to third on a three-base error. Once more, two batters later, Steiger deposited a base-hit into left field to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Following Bonnin's lead, Parker (6.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 10 SO) was dominant. The 23-year-old carried a perfect game bid into the fifth, retiring the first 14 batters he faced and striking out a career-high-tying 10 on the way to his second victory of the season.

Jupiter was finally able to snap the no-hit attempt in the fifth courtesy of another home run. C Cameron Barstad (2-3, R, HR, RBI, SO) muscled a ball out to left-center for his team-leading fourth homer of the campaign, pulling the Hammerheads within one, 2-1.

Daytona quickly regained a two-run advantage in their next turn at the plate. LF Wendell Marrero (1-3, R, SO) singled with one out in the sixth before advancing to third on a two-base throwing error on a pickoff. 3B Debby Santana (1-3, RBI) would stroke a single through the right side to score the run and put the 'Tugas ahead, 3-1.

In the seventh and final frame, RHP Vin Timpanelli (1.0 IP, H, 2 SO) entered and shut the door. The Staten Island, N.Y. native punched out a pair to seal his league-leading seventh save and the Tortugas' third-straight victory.

RHP José Franco (1-1, 7.52) is expected to make his fourth start of the year for Daytona on Thursday. Jupiter is projected to counter with LHP Luis Palacios (0-1, 16.20). Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Daytona will return home on Tuesday, July 13, to open up a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.