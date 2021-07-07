Marauders Edge Threshers for Wednesday Win

July 7, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Luis Ortiz delivered his strongest start of the season and the Marauders overcame a late one-run deficit in a 3-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Ortiz struck out a career-high nine batters while walking none over six innings, which matched his career best, but received minimal run support before leaving the game.

Clearwater (29-26) scored first in the game on a third-inning Johan Rojas RBI-single. The Marauders (36-19), however, tied the score in the bottom half on an Endy Rodriguez RBI-double. The score remained tied, 1-1, through the sixth inning as Ortiz battled with Threshers starter Rafael Marcano and the Clearwater bullpen for scoreless frames in the middle innings.

Right-hander Ryan Troutman (1-0) took over for Ortiz to begin the seventh inning and ran into trouble, allowing a leadoff double to Edgar Made, who advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a go-ahead RBI-single to center by Nicolas Torres.

The Marauders, however, soon erased the 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh. Rodriguez led off the inning with a bunt single and took third on a Hudson Head check-swing double down the left-field line, placing the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with none out. After two unproductive groundouts left both runners in place, Clearwater right-hander Gunner Mayer (0-3) uncorked a wild pitch, plating Rodriguez with the tying run. On the play, catcher Juan Aparicio flipped to Mayer in an attempt to throw out Rodriguez, but threw wildly, allowing Head to race home and score the go-ahead run.

In the eight, Troutman was lifted after surrendering a leadoff double. Cameron Junker took over and, after walking Rixon Wingrove, struck out two batters and got an inning-ending popout, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs. Junker went on to pitch a scoreless ninth, working around a leadoff walk for his first save of the season.

The Marauders won the game despite going just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Rodriguez's three hits for the Marauders matched his season-high and extended his hitting streak to seven games, matching the longest by any Marauders hitter this season. Maikol Escotto went 3-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 16 straight games. Dariel Lopez went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 10 games.

The series continues Thursday with a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at LECOM Park with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.