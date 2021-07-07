Mighty Mussels Fall 6-2 to Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Aaron Sabato drove in two and the Mighty Mussels bullpen turned in 4.1 strong innings Wednesday, but the St. Lucie Mets bested Fort Myers 6-2 at Clover Park.

With Fort Myers (31-25) trailing 5-0 in the top of the fifth, Misael Urbina lined a single to center with two outs. The next batter was Keoni Cavaco, who rolled a base hit up the middle to put two men on. Sabato followed with a double to the gap in right center to plate both runners and cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Mussels failed to provide much offense against the St. Lucie bullpen, managing just two hits and two walks over the final four innings.

The Fort Myers bullpen pitched well also, allowing just one run over 4.1 frames. Steven Cruz was dominant, fanning four Mets (30-26) over two perfect innings.

The Mets parked three home runs off Mussels starter Brent Headrick (3-4), who fell victim to spotty defense and a hitters' breeze. Headrick lasted only 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits.

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (4-2, 4.97) will get the ball for the Mussels at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, opposed by RHP Oscar Rojas (2-1, 1.91) of St. Lucie. The final four games of the series can be heard live on the Mets Baseball Network.

