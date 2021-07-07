Homers Lead Mets to 6-2 Win over Mighty Mussels

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets played a game of long ball in beating the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

Matt Dyer, Johneshwy Fargas and Joe Suozzi all homered in consecutive innings to account for five of the Mets runs.

Dyer led off the second inning with a solo homer against Mussels starter Brent Headrick. It was Dyer's team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Fargas, on MLB rehab assignment (left AC joint), started the third inning with an opposite field homer off Headrick for a 2-0 lead.

Suozzi hit his first career home run, a three-run opposite shot to right field, in the fourth inning to make it 5-0.

The Mussels got on the board in the fifth inning on a two-out, two-run double by Aaron Sabato to trim the Mets lead to 5-2. However, the Mets bullpen took over and dominated the Mussels the rest of the way.

Three relievers - Brailin Gonzalez, Austin Faith and Nolan Clenney - combined for 4.1 scoreless innings. The Mussels only registered two singles and two walks against the trio while striking out eight times.

Gonzalez (1-1) pitched 1.1 innings for the win. All the outs he recorded came on strikeouts. Faith pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts. Clenney pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts and a game-ending double play to earn his first save.

Mets starter Junior Santos fell an out short of qualifying for the win. He gave up two runs on six hits over 4.2 innings.

Headrick (3-4), after allowing just one home run in his career entering the game, took the loss after giving up three home runs and five totals runs.

