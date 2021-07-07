New Marauders Homestand Begins Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begin their next homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, the Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

In addition to Wednesday's Bark in the Bark and Thirsty Thursday, the following will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

HEROES AND VILLAINS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY THE HERALD-TRIBUNE (SATURDAY, JULY 10) -- The evening will feature character appearances by the Gotham Underground and Anime Cars of the World.

Tickets for each game on the homestand, as well as for all remaining Marauders home games, are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

