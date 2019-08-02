Bombardier Returns to Bears

Knoxville, TENN. - Head Coach Jeff Carr announced Friday the signing of forward Lucas Bombardier for the 2019-2020 Ice Bears season.

Bombardier, 24, played all 56 regular season games as team captain for Knoxville last season, putting up 39 points (18G, 21A), in his second year in the professional ranks. In two collegiate seasons, Bombardier amassed 18 points - 4 in twelve games for American International College (NCAA) and 14 as captain of the Trine University (NCAA III) squad.

"Lucas is everything a coach looks for in a player," Carr said. "He is well-respected in the locker room, but he also shows his dedication to his teammates on the ice. We went to Quad City for a 3-in-3 [weekend series] and he fought their big guy before the opening puck drop the first night; he always defends the boys and finds ways to be clutch when we need it most." Though the team saw half a hundred transactions throughout the year, Carr attributed much of the team's late season cohesiveness to Lucas's leadership.

This wasn't the only time Bombardier fought before a game had a chance to get underway, and he never hesitated to stick up for his teammates at home either. When he wasn't serving PIMs, Bombardier was making much-needed plays, turning the momentum for the Ice Bears. On multiple occasions, Lucas netted goals in the closing seconds of a period, giving Knoxville the boost they needed to take over games.

Beyond his knack for leadership and point scoring ability, Bombardier also showed just how tough a hockey player can be; around the halfway point of the season, Lucas's shoulder took a beating, which might have led to season ending surgery for many athletes. Rather than opting for a major operation, Bombardier played through his injury and put up 18 of his 39 total points from January 1st on.

The hockey operations staff, in Knoxville, is excited to have such a solid player back in the lineup, and the Ice Bears loyal are certain to share in the excitement of having one of the fan favorites returning for the upcoming season. Knoxville kicks off their 2019-2020 season at home, versus Evansville, on October 18th.

