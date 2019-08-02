Bazevics Signs Training Camp Tryout

August 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have signed their second defenseman to the training camp roster, adding Kristaps Bazevics to a tryout for the 2019-20 season.

Bazevics will return to Macon in October after playing nearly a full 2018-19 season in Middle Georgia. In 46 games played with the Mayhem last season, the Latvian led the team's defensemen with 20 points (4G, 16A). It was not his first productive season in the SPHL. In 2017-18, Bazevics led the Mississippi Riverkings in points by a defenseman with 30, which ranked sixth in the league among all blue-liners. Head Coach Leo Thomas is confident he can use his high-end skill to have a breakout season for the Mayhem.

"Bazevics is very skilled with potential to be a top-five defenseman in our league," Thomas said. "We're hoping he comes into this season with that mindset and continues to be a threat on our back end."

The Riga native turns 25 today and will be returning to Middle Georgia come October to prepare for his third SPHL season. He has been a productive point-producer in each of his previous two campaigns, and became a critical piece on the Mayhem power play in the latter half of 2018-19. Should things go according to plan for Bazevics, he could become one of the league's top puck-moving defensemen in 2019-20.

Bazevics is now the seventh player and second defenseman signing to have been announced after Rene Hunter. Training camp roster spots will continue to fill throughout the summer as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.