Havoc Add Third University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Alum to Roster

August 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have added another rookie to its training camp roster, signing Oklahoma City native Tanner Karty, the team announced Thursday.

Karty (5-9, 185 pounds), a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point alum, played all four years in college, donning an "A" his junior season and a "C" his senior season.

He will be joining former Stevens Point teammates Kyle Sharkey and Max Milosek, who all won the 2015-16 NCAA Division III National Championship. Karty is now a two-time National Champion, following the team's undefeated championship run in 2018-19.

In his team's undefeated season, Karty led his team with 37 points in 31 games. He finished second on the team with 12 goals and led in assists with 25. He also ranked first on the squad with seven game winning goals and a +/- of +32.

Karty is the fifth rookie to be invited to training camp, joining Cory Anderson, Gino Mini, Greg Sauers and Derek Moser. Training camp is slated to begin in early October.









