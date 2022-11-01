Boise Hawks Release 2023 Schedule

November 1, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with the Pioneer Baseball League, have announced their 2023 game schedule. The 2023 campaign begins at Memorial Stadium, against their in-state rival Idaho Falls Chukars, on Tuesday, May 23.

The final home game of the season will take place at Memorial Stadium against the Missoula PaddleHeads on Wednesday, September 6. The 2023 Hawks' regular season will end on the road, against the Great Falls Voyagers, on Saturday, September 9.

"This past season saw us achieve the second-highest attended season in the history of the Boise Hawks. We plan to ride this momentum into an amazing 2023 season, and it starts with the releasing of our schedule. We're excited to introduce eight of the PBL's clubs to the best fans in baseball and show them what baseball in the valley is all about. Hawks Country, let's fly." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

The Hawks will welcome eight of the nine possible Pioneer Baseball League opponents (Idaho Falls, Ogden, Rocky Mountain, Glacier, Great Falls, Grand Junction, Billings, and Missoula) to the Treasure Valley during the 2023 season. Also, the Hawks will travel to eight of the possible nine road sites (Idaho Falls, Grand Junction, Rocky Mountain, Ogden, Northern Colorado, Glacier, Missoula, and Great Falls) this season.

The Hawks will host two Monday, eight Tuesday, eight Wednesday, seven Thursday, eight Friday, eight Saturday, and seven Sunday home games in 2023.

A full promotional schedule, game times, and broadcast details (video streaming and radio broadcast) for the 2023 season will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.