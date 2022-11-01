Billings Mustangs Announce 2023 Schedule

November 1, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangstodayannounced their 2023 Pioneer League regular season schedule. The schedule again features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. This year's schedule is particularly special, as 2023 represents the team's 75th Anniversary year (the Mustangs started playing in Billings in 1948).

The Mustangs will open their third season as an MLB "Partner League" club at Dehler Park on Tuesday, May 23rd at home against the Missoula PaddleHeads. That first homestand of the season will continue through the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, as the Mustangs host the PaddleHeads for six games.

There will also be holiday baseball at Dehler Park during the 2023 campaign. For the first time since 2018, the Mustangs play at home on July 4th; the team welcomes the Missoula PaddleHeads on Independence Day. The Mustangs will also face the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park on Labor Day (September 4th).š

"We're so excited to kick off our 75th Anniversary season in Billings and announce our new 2023 schedule," said team owner Dave Heller. "Over the past two years, people have come to really enjoy Pioneer League baseball as our team has consistently competed for a championship. I can't think of anything I'd enjoy more than seeing our team bring the Bob Wilson trophy back to Billings to celebrate our 75 years here."

The Mustangs schedule is loaded with home games during the summer months. There are 6 home games in May, 15 in June, 9 in July, 15 in August and 3 in September. Nearly half (23) of the team's 48 games at Dehler Park are scheduled to be played on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The team has an off-day every Monday throughout the summer except July 3rd and Labor Day, September 4th; the team plays at home both dates.

The Mustangs will play its Montana rivals Missoula and Great Falls 9 times each at Dehler Park and plays the Glacier Range Riders (Flathead Valley) 15 times at Dehler Park. The standard start time for all home games Monday - Saturday is 6:35 p.m. with exceptions for holidays. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Start times for road games will be announced at a later date. The complete promotions schedule will be released this Spring. Please visit billingsmustangs.com and follow the Mustangs on social media for ticket information, team news and more.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.