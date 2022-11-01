Missoula PaddleHeads Release Official 2023 Schedule

Missoula, MT. - The Pioneer Baseball League 2023 schedule has officially landed and the PaddleHeads open the season on the road this year with a 6-game series in Billings starting on May 23rd. PaddleHeads opening day is slated for Tuesday, May 30th vs the Rocky Mountain Vibes for a 3-game series. The first weekend series starts on Friday, June 2nd vs the Billings Mustangs!

Other key dates of significance:

4th of July weekend home series vs Glacier Range Riders starting on June 30

The 1st half season concludes on July 17

Last game of regular season is September 9

The 2nd half season concludes on September 10

