Pioneer Baseball League Announces 2023 Schedule

November 1, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter released today its schedule for the 2023 regular season. The league will feature a 96-game season for each of its ten clubs located in Montana (Flathead Valley, Great Falls, Billings and Missoula), Idaho (Idaho Falls and Boise), Colorado (Grand Junction, Windsor and Colorado Springs) and Utah (Ogden).

The season opens on Tuesday, May 23rd and run through Saturday, September 9th.

"After a very successful and thrilling 2022 season, we're excited to start looking forward to the 2023 season. That starts with the release of our schedule," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "So many good things happened in 2022, we added two new teams (Flathead Valley, MT and Windsor, CO), opened a fabulous new ballpark in Flathead Valley, and had eight of our 10 teams in playoff contention as of September 1st."

2022 Championship Series opponents, Grand Junction and Missoula will begin the year on the road with rematches against their Divisional Round opponents. The Ogden Raptors will host the reigning champion Grand Junction club and the Missoula Paddleheads will head to Billings to face the Mustangs.

The PBL Playoffs presented by Frito Lay are based on a split season playoff structure. The league's first half will end on Sunday, July 16th.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.