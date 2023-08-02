Boise Hawks Homestand #7 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Hawks will welcome back their in-state rivals, the Idaho Falls Chukars, to Memorial Stadium this weekend for a three-game home series. This series continues the battle for the traffic cone trophy in the Highway Series presented by the Idaho Transportation Department.

Friday, August 4 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night (Western Heating and Air, with supporting partners Pepsi and Alexander Clark Printing); Join the Hawks in honoring our veterans and troops at our annual Military Appreciation Night. The Hawks will be wearing special military themed jerseys and will be auctioned off in an online virtual auction, with the proceeds going to the Wyakin Foundation.

Post-game Fireworks (Bank of Idaho, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Friday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by The Trees The Trees and happy hour drink offers.

Tickets:

Saturday, August 5 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sasquatch Bobblehead Giveaway (The Office of Highway Safety); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2023 Boise Hawks x Idaho Falls Chukars Sasquatch bobblehead, thanks to The Office of Highway Safety.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by Nelson at the Helm and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets:

Sunday, August 6 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Sunday.

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets:

