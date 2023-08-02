Two JMF Homers Help Mustangs Bounce Back

The Mustangs defeat the Glacier Range Riders 11-6 Tuesday evening.

Karan Patel tossed five gritty innings giving up three runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts and he picks up his third win of the season.

The Range Riders took a 1-0 lead in the first on back-to-back two-out base hits - a double by Christian Kirtley and an RBI single by Mason Dinesen.

The Mustangs answered in the second. John Michael Faile hit a lead-off home run, and Luke Fennelly picked up his eighth double to follow the act. Mikey Edie reached on a two-out walk and took second, while Glacier catcher Matt Clayton attempted to eat a pump fake, but he spiked the ball in the dirt allowing Fennelly to score and the Mustangs led 2-1.

They would not relinquish the lead through the rest of the game. The ponies picked up three in the fourth on three singles in a row - a knock by Edie, a Taylor Lomack RBI single, and an RBI single by Connor Denning to push his hitting streak to 16 games and the Mustangs led 5-1.

The Range Riders got to Patel in the fifth by sending eight men to the dish. Kingston Liniak reached on an error, and a one-out single by Ben Fitzgerald scored Liniak, with a walk by Dean Miller and an RBI single by Jackson Raper.

The Mustangs picked Patel by scoring another run in the sixth, as Mikey Edie hit a one-out triple and came home on a fielder's choice by Taylor Lomack to make it 6-3.

The Range Riders scored one in each of their next three innings, but the Mustangs had two more in the seventh. Set up by a sac bunt by Fennelly, Emmanuel Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice to score him on the heels of Blake Evans first professional hit. Edie came to the dish and collected his third hit of the night to score Sanchez and the Mustangs led 8-4.

Billings added three more in the eighth - a RBI triple by Gabe Wurtz, and pinch-runner Bryce Donovan came home on a wild pitch, which set up for Faile's second home run of the day - the second time he's done so this season.

Keagan McGinnis tossed two innings giving up just a solo home run in the seventh off the bat of Ben Fitzgerald, with one walk.

Nate Jenkins tossed one inning in the eighth giving up a run, unearned, on a hit and an error.

While Hunter Schilperoort gave up a run earned on a hit batter and an RBI single by Matt Clayton.

The Mustangs search for the second consecutive series win against the Range Riders Wednesday evening at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com

