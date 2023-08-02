Chukars Win Thriller in Highway Rivalry Opener

August 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Hawks squared off for the second, and final, edition of the highway rivalry in 2023.

The Chukars put Jorge Gonzales on the mound for his first start of the season, while the Hawks turned to Matt Voelker.

The Chuks came out SWINGING in this game, tallying four runs in the first inning, while sending nine batters to the plate.

After Bryce Brown tripled to open up the offense for Idaho Falls, he was brought in on an RBI single from CJ Dunn. A couple batters later, Trevor Halsema had a two-RBI knock of his own to make it 3-0. The scoring was capped off with Eduardo Acosta knocking one back up the middle, which eventually brought Halsema home.

At the end of one, the Chuks were ahead 4-0.

Both pitchers settled into this game before Boise took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth. The Hawks tallied five runs on three hits, and two errors in the inning. Trevor Mindor was the highlight in the frame, as he got a 3 RBI double to cap the scoring.

Idaho Falls answered back in the bottom of the fifth, when Tyler Wyatt was able to score on a wild pitch, that tied the game at 5-5.

The Chukars took their second lead of the game when Brandon Bohning ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Wyatt, and the Chuks led 6-5.

Boise in the next half frame was able to tie it up thanks to an RBI double from Kole Kaler.

The scoring stayed there for the game, and the two teams went to a knockout round. Boise started it off, electing to bring their starting pitcher, Matt Voelker, to the plate. Voelker was not able to hit a homer in the round, and Tyler Wyatt stepped up for Idaho Falls following him.

Wyatt only needed one homer, and he got it on his fourth swing. Idaho Falls would win the opening game of this in-state rivalry by a score of 7-6.

The Chuks will look to continue their momentum on Wednesday evening, taking on the Hawks at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with gates opening up at 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.