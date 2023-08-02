Late Inning Offense Leads Missoula Past Great Falls
August 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 9-game homestand on Tuesday night in the opening game of a 3-game slate opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. Tommy Thompson's club entered the matchup with confidence having won 9 of their first 12 games to open the 2nd half. The Voyagers would look like a confident bunch out the gates as well jumping to an early lead in the first 2 innings. Great Falls would also see that lead stand for a large portion of the game. After being held quiet offensively through the first 6 innings, Missoula would find the success they needed when it mattered most.
After 2 quick outs in the bottom of the 7th, Missoula would receive a glimmer of hope thanks to a double from McClain O'Connor. It would prove to be the spark Missoula needed as the next 4 batters would reach base as part of a 3-run rally that tied the score at 4. The PaddleHeads would tally w more runs with 2-outs in the next half inning to take their first lead of the night. Zach Penrod would do the rest in the top of the 9th preserving a 6-4 win for Missoula in game 1 opposite Great Falls.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from August 2, 2023
- Late Inning Offense Leads Missoula Past Great Falls - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Two JMF Homers Help Mustangs Bounce Back - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.