Boise Hawks Announce All-Star Field Day

July 10, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, released the details for the All-Star Field Day, to be held at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, July 18 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

The Hawks will host the 2019 Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game, powered by Your Local Toyota Dealers on Tuesday, August 6.

At this FREE event, Hawks fans can:

- Purchase individual tickets to the Northwest / Pioneer League All-Star Game;

- Discounted food and drink pricing ($1 12 ounce domestic drafts and $1 hot dogs);

- Humphrey autograph session;

- Free inflatables for the kids;

- Play catch on the field;

- Shop the latest Hawks and All-Star Game merchandise at the New Era Team Store.

"We can't wait to host the All-Star Game powered by Toyota on Tuesday August 6th," said Boise Hawks General Manager, Bob Flannery. "Our fan support has been tremendous again this year and we want to show our appreciation to our fans throughout the valley by hosting this free event."

