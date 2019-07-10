Canario Shines in Volcanoes Win

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes get one game closer to clinching the Northwest League first-half division title as they beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-7 for their 6th straight road win and 8 of the last 9 overall games this season, led by center fielder Alex Canario, who hot his first home run with the Volcanoes as well as get his first four runs batted in with the club.

- After Eugene takes a 2-0 lead, in the top of the second inning, Alex Canario hits a two-run home run over the left field wall past the glove of left fielder Zac Taylor to tie the game at 2, scoring Brandon Martorano.

- Four batters later, Simon Whiteman gets on base on an error by Luis Vazquez, scoring Harrison Freed and Kwanston Adkins to make it a 4-2 Volcano lead.

- The next batter, Sean Roby, hits an RBI single that scores Whiteman to make it 5-2 SK.

- Three batters later, Martorano, making his second appearance in the inning, hits his second single, this one scoring Roby to make it 6-2 Volcanoes.

- The next batter, Canario, does it again with a two-run double to right center field that scores Franklin Labour and Martorano to make it 8-2 in the top of the second inning. - After the Emeralds make it 8-7, Martorano is walked with the bases loaded that scores Whiteman to make the score 9-7.

The Volcanoes, now with a league-best 17-8 record, will face off against the 10-15 Emeralds starting on July 10th to the 13th for Cancer Awareness Weekend, where the tail end of the weekend will see the 3rd of 4 legends nights when former LA Dodger and San Diego Padre Steve Garvey will stop by to say hi, take pictures, sign autographs and make memories at Volcanoes Stadium.

