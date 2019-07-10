AquaSox Tied for First in the North

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Patrick Frick singled three times, and Damon Casetta-Stubbs allowed just two hits over five innings as the Everett AquaSox topped the Vancouver Canadians 9-1 on Tuesday before a crowd of 6,061 at Nat Bailey Stadium. With the win, Everett completed a three-game sweep of the Canadians and moved into a tie for first place in the North Division with the Spokane Indians.

Casetta-Stubbs (2-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win. Reliever Matt Martin worked four scoreless innings allowing two hits and struck out four to earn his second save.

Frick reached base safely five times batting 3-for-5 with two walks, a run scored, and an RBI.

Everett got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Trent Tingelstad that scored Cesar Izturis Jr..

Vancouver answered in the bottom of the inning when Philip Clarke scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to two.

Everett later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Austin Shenton hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

William Gaston (0-2) took the loss going 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He also struck out three and walked five.

Four of the six Vancouver pitchers combined to issue 12 walks.

