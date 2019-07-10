Homestand Preview: Dust Devils Are Back on July 11th - July 13th

After six games on the road, the Dust Devils are back home tomorrow, Thursday July 11th through Saturday, July 13th.

The Dust Devils will host the Spokane Indians for three games. Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand:

Thursday, July 11th: $21 An Out Night presented by Andrea Gathwright & Ginger Hudson with Century 21 Tri-Cities. Every time a Dust Devils player records an out, one lucky fan will win $21 CASH!

Friday, July 12th: Star Wars Night presented by GESA Credit Union & Family Feast Night presented by CO-Energy. Star Wars characters will be out at GESA Stadium and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Star Wars outfit. The 5 best dressed fans will be entered to win the costume contest during the game! All hot dogs are $2 and ice cream sandwiches, bags of potato chips, and 12oz Coca-Cola products are $1 all night long!

Saturday, July 13th: Scout Night presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods & a Post-Game Fireworks show thanks to Cascade Natural Gas. Fans stay after the game to watch post game fireworks and kids are encouraged to stay and take part in the fun activities on the field!

