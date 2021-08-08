Boise Battles Back Three Times But Comes up Just Short in the End

Grand Junction, CO - Another comeback wasn't in the cards for the Boise Hawks on Saturday night, falling by final score of 10-8 against the Grand Junction Rockies at Suplizio Field.

Boise had a trio of comebacks in the ballgame, with their first coming in the top of the second inning after allowing Grand Junction to take a 1-0 lead after the first.

The inning began with Nate Fisbeck being hit by a pitch right in the middle of his back, and then Roby Enriquez drawing a walk to put runners on first and second for Hidekel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez would then smash a double to right center to score both runners and put the Hawks ahead 2-1.

Tyler Jorgensen would follow up the Gonzalez double by trading places with him out at second to add another Boise run.

In the bottom of the fourth the Rockies would swing the game back in their favor, scoring four runs, all with two outs, to jump back in front 5-3.

Bouncing back, Boise scored a run in the top of the fifth on a wild pitch to make it 5-4, and then came alive to take the lead once more in the sixth.

A Roby Enríquez RBI single tied the game at five, before Tyler Jorgensen came through again, hitting a two out single to score Fisbeck and Enríquez.

Another lead change occurred in the bottom of the sixth, with Grand Junction getting three of their own home and put the score at 8-7.

Fisbeck would give the Hawks their last comeback of the ballgame, driving a 1-2 fastball down the left field line for a two out RBI double, tying the score at eight in the eighth inning.

Two runs for the Rockies in the bottom of the eighth would be the difference in the game, as Boise was unable to piece together a ninth inning rally.

Tomorrow's contest will begin at 5:00 at Suplizio Field and Liam Steigerwald will be atop the hill for Boise as the Hawks look for a series clinching victory.

