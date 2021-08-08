Billings Steals Win over Missoula in Knockout Saturday

Billings, MT.- Knockout round game simply put were not kind to the Missoula PaddleHeads during the first half of the season with Missoula finishing 1-4 in games where that scenario played out. The PaddleHeads would find themselves in another one Saturday night in game 4 of the series opposite the Billings Mustangs.

After the game was tied at four at the end of regulation, Clay Fisher of the PaddleHeads and Christian Sepulveda of the Mustangs would battle in the opening round of the knockout. Fisher would put some heat on Billings hitting a homer in the first round to left. However, it would prove to not be enough as Sepulveda would hit his second home run in the round on his very last swing to give the Mustangs the knockout win.

Billings would strike first in regulation thanks to a two-run blast in the third from Jalen Garcia that made the score 2-0. The Mustangs offense would be quiet for much of the night after that point however as Billings would not get on the board again until the seventh.

Cord Johnson got Missoula on the board in the fifth on a double into right center field to highlight his strongest showing as a professional so far. The Georgia native would finish the game 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Missoula would take their first lead of the night in the sixth inning thanks to a 2-run rally. Cameron Thompson brought the PaddleHeads level in the inning on a double down the left field line and would later take the lead 3-2 on an RBI groundout from Jose Reyes. In the next half inning, another run would be tacked on an RBI groundout by Clay Fisher to make the score 4-2. However, the Mustangs would have an answer.

Garcia would once again strike in the seventh inning hitting a triple into right field to tie the game. The Billings native would account for every run scored in regulation for the Mustangs finishing the game 3-for-3 with a run scored and 4 RBIs.

With the game tied at four in the bottom of the ninth, Garrett Westberg would be called upon looking to send the game to the knockout situation. The Washington native would be more than up to the task in the clutch spot striking out the side in the inning. It would prove to not be enough however as Billings would hold on in the knockout.

Billings (32-35) (14-5) kept their 2-game lead in the second half standings in the North over the Chukars (46- 21) (12-6). Missoula (46-21) (11-8) will now turn their attention to their first, and only matinee game on Sunday afternoon. Action from Dehler Park is set to kickoff at 1:05 p.m. Listen to the call on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

