5 Homers Push PaddleHeads Past Mustangs in Victory Sunday

August 8, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads played in their one and only matinee affair of the regular season on Sunday afternoon in game 5 of a 6-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. A hot and breezy Sunday at Dehler Park presented conditions that often can lead to a lot of offense. That would surely prove to be the case for Missoula Sunday. Highlighted by the efforts of Clay Fisher, the PaddleHeads would tally 5 home runs as a team on their way to a 11-8 victory.

Missoula would see offensive production with the long ball from the very start as Fisher would give the PaddleHeads 2-0 lead with a two-run blast into left field. Cameron Thompson would follow suit soon after in the second inning making the score 4-0 with a home run of his own. Thompson would finish the game 3-for-5 with 3 runs-scored and 3 RBIs.

After the Mustangs brought 4 runs in during the third and fourth innings to tie the game, the PaddleHeads would have a quick answer in the fifth to immediately jump back in front. After an RBI triple from Thompson, and sacrifice fly from Brandon Riley, Fisher would hit an opposite field shot to right to give Missoula a 7-4 advantage. Fisher would finish the day 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and 3 driven-in.

The PaddleHeads would see the lead grow to 5 in the sixth inning when Riley would get in on the act with the long ball. The North Carolina native would hit a laser into right field in the frame to bring in three to make the score 10-5. The homer would highlight a strong day at the plate for Riley who finished the game 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and 4 RBIs.

In the seventh, and eighth innings, the Mustangs would battle back to within three hitting a pair of home runs to trim the PaddleHeads lead. Tristen Carranza would be the first to leave earth hitting a 2-run blast in the seventh prior to a solo homer from Cameron Comer in the eighth. Billings would never come any closer however as Missoula's pen would hold the line for there. Carranza would be a bright spot in a losing effort for Billings finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.

Starter Kevin Hilton would see runners reach base often throughout his outing but would do enough on the hill in the end to earn the victory. The CSU-San Marcos product would allow 5 runs over 5 innings to earn his ninth win of the season. Hilton is now alone atop the Pioneer League in wins.

Missoula (47-21) will now look to end the road trip on a high note Monday in the series finale opposite the Mustangs (32-36). Billings will be in search for a series win in the contest while Missoula will look to exit with an even 3-3 split. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

