Blues Sign Jordan Nolan, Nolan Stevens to Two-Way Contracts

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday night that they have agreed to terms with forwards Jordan Nolan and Nolan Stevens on one-year, two-way contracts.

Nolan, 30, was an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 season, his first in the Blues organization. The Garden River, Ontario native appeared in 14 games with the Blues last season, earning two assists. He was called up to the Blues during the playoffs and was part of his third Stanley Cup championship team.

A veteran of nine professional seasons and 375 NHL games, Nolan served as an assistant captain with the Rampage last season. Nolan appeared in 59 AHL games, tying for the team lead with 17 goals and posting 35 points and 72 penalty minutes.

Nolan also won Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014 with the LA Kings. He has 24 goals and 52 points in his NHL career.

Stevens, 22, was a restricted free agent following his rookie season in 2018-19. A fifth-round pick of the Blues in 2016, Stevens tallied nine goals and 18 points in 59 games with the Rampage. Prior to turning pro, Stevens totaled 57 goals and 118 points in 132 NCAA games across four seasons at Northeastern University.

