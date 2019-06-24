Syracuse Crunch Announce New Hire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced the hiring of Owen Herrington as an account executive today.

Herrington joins the Crunch full time after interning with the sales department for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

As an account executive, Herrington is responsible for selling ticket packages and single game tickets along with booking groups. He will also work with local businesses and organizations to develop relationships through business pack sales and sponsorships. A native of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Herrington recently received his degree in Sport Management from Syracuse University in May 2019 where he also played for the men's club hockey team.

