Roadrunners Re-Sign Gennaro to One-Year Contract

June 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Matteo Gennaro to a one-year AHL contract.

The 22-year-old Gennaro registered seven goals and five assists for a total of 12 points in 58 games with Tucson during the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada recorded his first professional hat trick as a rookie on October 26th, 2018, the fourth in franchise history. "We are excited to have Matteo back with us for a second season," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "Matteo did a nice job in his first year and we look forward to seeing more growth from him."

Gennaro will be participating in Coyotes Development Camp at Gila River Arena this week. For more information on the event, view the details here.

The Tucson Roadrunners begin their fourth season of hockey in Southern Arizona on October 18 at Tucson Arena. Ticket options are on sale now and more information can be found by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com or calling 866-774-6253.

