Ottawa to Hold Development Camp June 25-30

June 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the schedule and list of 44 players attending the team's annual development camp, presented by Sport Chek, which will take place from Tuesday, June 25, to Sunday, June 30, at Canadian Tire Centre and the Bell Sensplex. The club has invited four goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 25 forwards. Each of the camp's on-ice sessions will be open to the public. For a copy of the Development Camp roster, please click here.

Each of the club's six selections from the 2019 NHL Draft, held this past weekend in Vancouver, will attend this year's camp. Local fans will get their first chance to welcome Lassi Thomson, a defenceman from the WHL's Kelowna Rockets; forward Shane Pinto, a member of the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm; and, goaltender Mads Søgaard of the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, who the Senators selected with their first and second-round selections at last weekend's draft (19th, 32nd and 37th overall respectively). Fourth-round selection forward Viktor Lodin (?-rebro, SHL), fifth-round pick forward Mark Kastelic (Calgary, WHL) and seventh-round selection defenceman Maxence Guenette (Val-d'Or, QMJHL) will also make their first appearance in a Senator uniform.

The development camp, which has a focus on both off-ice and on-ice training, is being led by Senators player development coach Shean Donovan in conjunction with members of the Senators coaching staff including head coach D.J. Smith, goaltending coach Pierre Groulx, conditioning coach Chris Schwarz and University of Guelph head coach Shawn Camp.

The annual evening scrimmage returns to the Kanata Recreation Complex (100 Charlie Rogers Place) on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. The scrimmage, which will be streamed live on the team's website (www.ottawasenators.com) provides Senators prospects with the opportunity to showcase their respective talent in a game setting (three 20-minute periods) while allowing fans the chance to see the future of the hockey club up-close. On account of preparations for Canada Day in Kanata, on-site parking is limited. Fans are encouraged to use additional public parking lots located on Maple Grove Rd. and Hazeldean Dr. (or at the Bell Sensplex) ahead of making a short walk to the KRC.

Highlights of the Senators development camp schedule:

All on-ice workouts, including the team scrimmage at the Kanata Recreation Complex and the 3-on-3 tournament at the Bell Sensplex, are open to the public.

On-ice training, a full team scrimmage or the 3-on-3 tournament will take place on four of the camp's six days, with the first on-ice session scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 25, at 1:45 p.m. at the Bell Sensplex.

The annual 3-on-3 tournament will take place at the Bell Sensplex on Saturday, June 29, at 3:10 p.m.

Off-ice strength and conditioning workouts.

Specialized seminars on injury prevention and personalized training methods.

Planning for success, sport psychology and hockey IQ seminars.

Position specific video meetings and on-ice sessions.

Daily updates will be available at www.ottawasenators.com in addition to the team's social media platforms.

On-ice schedule at the Bell Sensplex:

Tuesday, June 25: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 27: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. (pre-game skate and full team scrimmage at Kanata Recreation Complex)

Saturday, June 29: 3:10 p.m. (warm-up) to 4:30 p.m. (3-on-3 tournament)

*All above ice-times are subject to change without notice. For media availability and schedule updates, all credentialed media are asked to RSVP daily with a member of the Senators communications team.

Please note that the times listed above are subject to change. Daily media availability and schedule updates will be available via the team's media information line (613-599-0275), the club's website (www.ottawasenators.com) and via some of the team's social media platforms (Twitter - @Senators and @Media_Sens; Facebook - www.facebook.com/ottawasenators).

Highlights of the players coming to the development camp:

Eight prospects played in National Hockey League games for Ottawa last season: Vitaly Abramov, Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson, Erik Brännström, Logan Brown, Joey Daccord, Alex Formenton and Max Veronneau.

Twenty (20) of the 44 players attending are Senators draft picks and five are first-round selections.

Nineteen (19) players, marked on the list denoted above with an asterisk (*), attended the Senators development camp in 2018.

Nine players spent at least a portion of their 2018-19 season skating with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

