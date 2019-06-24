Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Peter Abbandonato to AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Peter Abbandonato to a two-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Abbandonato, 21, appeared in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL last season posting 29 goals and 82 assists. His 111 total points earned him the Jean Beliveau Trophy for most in the league, while his 82 helpers, 28 power-play assists and +71 rating also paced the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward then put up 27 points (6g, 21a) in 15 games as the Huskies claimed the 2019 Memorial Cup.

The Laval, Quebec native skated in 264 career QMJHL games, all with Rouyn-Noranda, totaling 267 points (82g, 185a) from 2015 to 2019, finishing third in franchise history.

