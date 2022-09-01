BlueClaws Set for Fan Appreciation Night on September 10th
September 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The summer might be winding down, but the BlueClaws are finishing in style! Fan Appreciation Night, presented by the New Jersey Lottery, is set for Saturday, September 10th at the BlueClaws 7:05 pm game against Aberdeen (Orioles). The team unveiled their plans for what is always a special evening, from a gate giveaway of BlueClaws Tiki Cups to post-game fireworks, presented by NJR Home Services.
Tiki Cup Giveaway
The first 1,500 fans receive a special BlueClaws Tiki Cup.
Chick-fil-A Jersey Shore Friends & Family Night
This special option gives fans four game tickets, four BlueClaws caps, and four Chick-fil-A meal vouchers. It's a $160 value for just $80!
Click here to order Chick-fil-A Jersey Shore Friends & Family tickets.
Reel Claw Happy Hour
This year, the BlueClaws partnered with Heavy Reel Brewing Co. in Seaside Heights on Reel Claw, a special BlueClaws beer. Reel Claw 16 oz. cans and drafts will be available for just $8 on Fan Appreciation Night at 732 Brew, the Wheelhouse, and the Blue Wave Bar upstairs. This special runs from 6 pm - 8 pm.
Claws Cove Special
To celebrate the special 2022 season, fans will get 22% off orders of at least $50 in the Claws Cove. This is valid on in-store purchases only.
Blue Wave Bar & Sand Bar Drink Specials
Enjoy $5 Mojitos, Clawsome Punches, and The Tipsy Mermaids while supplies last.
Blue Wave Bar Food Specials
The following food specials are available in the Blue Wave Bar located on the Luxury Suite Level of ShoreTown Ballpark.
- Prime Rib with mashed potatoes/vegetables: $12
- Fried Clam Strip Platter with fries: $5
- Crab Cake Sandwich with fries: $10
- Hot Dog with fries: $4
- Buffalo Cauliflower: $5
Post-Game Fireworks
Stay after the game for Post-Game Fireworks, presented by NJR Home Services. It's the final show of the 2022 season!
Additional Fun
Additional elements will be announced the night of the game!
