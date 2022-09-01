Renegades Blank BlueClaws 8-0

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Three Hudson Valley Renegades pitchers combined to shut out the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 8-0 on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium. It was the ninth shutout of the year thrown by the Renegades, and the fourth against the BlueClaws.

The Renegades took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Eduardo Torrealba ripped a single to left off Kyle Glogoski to score Carlos Narvaez to open up a 1-0 advantage.

That was all that Richard Fitts needed as he turned in another gem for Hudson Valley. In his fourth High-A start, Fitts (3-0) threw 5.2 shutout innings, scattering four hits and racking up a career-high nine strikeouts.

In 26.1 innings with the Renegades, the right-hander has a 0.68 ERA, and has allowed only 15 hits while striking out 30 and walking just two batters.

Hudson Valley tacked on four runs in the bottom of the sixth to open up a 5-0 lead with a rally against Carlos Francisco. Aaron Palensky ripped an RBI single to left, Trey Sweeney walked with the bases loaded and Tyler Hardman brought in two more with a double. Hardman now leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 76 RBIs on the season.

Bailey Dees relieved Fitts and tossed 2.1 perfect innings in his High-A debut, striking out four. Enrique Santana guided the Gades through the ninth and locked down the shutout win with a scoreless inning in his High-A debut.

POSTGAME NOTES: Hardman's 76 RBIs place him second on the Renegades career RBI list, six behind Jacson McGowan's 82 (2018-19)... With a win by the Brooklyn Cyclones Thursday night, the Renegades are 0.5 games in back of first place with nine games remaining in the regular season.

The Renegades continue their series with the BlueClaws on Friday night at Dutchess Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley calls on LHP Edgar Barclay (6-4, 1.98 ERA) for the start, while Jersey Shore counters with LHP Jordi Martinez to make his first start with the Claws. For tickets and more information, slide to www.hvrenegades.com.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

67-55, 33-23

