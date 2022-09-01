Hot Rods Game Notes

September 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Double Trouble... The Hot Rods were swept in a doubleheader for the first time all season, falling 3-2 and 3-1 in Asheville on Wednesday. Tanner Murray returned from injury to play in both games, combining to go 1-6 with a walk, double and an RBI in his first game for BG since June. After being held to three hits in game one the Hot Rods out-hit Asheville 9-5 in the second game despite only scoring one run. Johan Lopez and Luis Leon each went 2-3 with Leon scoring the only run of the game. Ben People made his Bowling Green debut in the second game, striking out seven in 5.0 innings while allowing two hits, two runs and two walks in the loss.

Yesterday's Notes... In game one, BG walked eight times... They were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position... Tanner Murray returned to the lineup for the first time since an injury in June... That injury happened on June 30 in Asheville... Ovalles extended his on-base streak to 22 games... Murray has a five-game on-base streak... Auer has a 25-game on-base streak... The Hot Rods were swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season...

Record Tracker... A few Hot Rods players are closing in on club records entering in to the last two weeks of the 2022 season. Heriberto Hernandez is tied with Jordan Qsar (2021) for the team's single-season home run record (23), tied for fourth in RBIs (81) with Derek Dietrich (2011) and Brett Sullivan (2016). After Wednesday's doubleheader, Hernandez now owns the Franchise strikeout record, previously held by Josh Lowe (2017, 144). Anthony Molina is one win shy of tying the franchise win record of 13, set by George Jensen (2011).

Oh Wow Ovalles... Alexander Ovalles was fantastic in the month of August, helping lead the Hot Rods offensive charge. The 1B/OFer batted .311 with a .400 OBP, homering five times while driving in 16 runs. He scored 15 runs of his own, and nine of his 23 hits in the month went for extra bases.

Potential Playoff Preview... With 13 games left in the regular season, Bowling Green and Rome seem destined to meet in the playoffs in 2022. Bowling Green locked up their playoff spot with a First-Half South Division Championship back in June, but Rome has been red-hot in the second half of the season. The Braves are a league-best 34-20 in the second half, 3.0 games ahead of Bowling Green in the second half standings. BG began the series with a 1.0 game edge on the Braves in the overall South Division standings. The two teams are fighting for the best overall record in the SAL as well, with Bowling Green owning the second-best mark at 73-48 and Rome has the third-best record at 70-50. BG and Rome split the series at Bowling Green back in April, and each team won four of six once in the two series played at Rome.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the postseason games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

