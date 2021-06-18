Blue Wahoos/Biscuits Game Postponed Friday June, 18
June 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, FL - Friday evening's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 19 beginning at 4:00 PM. Gates will open at 3:00 PM and both games will be seven innings.
Fans with tickets to the postponed game may exchange them at the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office for tickets to any remaining 2021 regular season game (pending availability, excluding Saturday, July 3).
Tonight's Dr. James Andrews Bobblehead giveaway will be rescheduled for a future Giveaway Friday game.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from June 18, 2021
- Blue Wahoos/Biscuits Game Postponed Friday June, 18 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Biscuits and Blue Wahoos Postponed - Montgomery Biscuits
- Friday, June 18 vs. Birmingham Barons: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Biscuits to Host Korean Heritage Night on July 16th - Montgomery Biscuits
- Mahan, Bleday Drive in 5 Runs in Wahoos Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Smokies Offense Explodes in Comeback Win over Lookouts - Tennessee Smokies
- Trash Pandas Beaten by Biloxi 9-1 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos/Biscuits Game Postponed Friday June, 18
- Mahan, Bleday Drive in 5 Runs in Wahoos Win
- Blue Wahoos Commit 5 Errors in Loss to Montgomery
- Nick Fortes Provides Walk-Off Blast in Ninth at Blue Wahoos Stadium
- Top Prospect Pitcher Edward Cabrera Joins Blue Wahoos