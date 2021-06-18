Biscuits and Blue Wahoos Postponed

PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Biscuits were rained out in the fourth game of their six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 19 at 4:00 PM CT.

After Pensacola, the Biscuits will continue their 12-game road trip with six away at Biloxi, before returning to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on June 29. The rest of the series will include Left Handers Day & Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on June 30; A Summer Tank Top Giveaway by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, July 1; A Sleeve Cooler Giveaway presented by 95.1 The Fox on Friday, July 2; Patriotic Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 3; And an Independence Day Celebration with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

