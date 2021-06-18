Friday, June 18 vs. Birmingham Barons: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

June 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (22-17, 2nd, AA-S South, -1.0) vs. Birmingham Barons (CHW) (23-15, 1st, AA-S North, +1.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (3-1, 3.02) vs. RHP Emilio Vargas (1-0, 2.95)

Game #40 | Home Game #22

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

M-Braves Beach Towel Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mississippi Braves-themed Beach Towel, featuring a panoramic photo of Trustmark Park, thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash - After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand on Friday night, with game four of a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons (CHW) at Trustmark Park (2-1). This is the first of two series meetings between the clubs, and 12 total games. The M-Braves will visit Regions Field in Birmingham, August 3-8. The Tennessee Smokies (CHC) will be the next opponent for the M-Braves, June 22-27.

â¢ The Braves are 117-106 all-time against the Barons and 63-44 against the Barons at Trustmark Park. The Braves went 4-6 against Birmingham in 2019.

M-BRAVES DOMINANT IN 7-1 WIN ON THURSDAY: Jefrey Ramos homered and drove in four, while Justin Dean went 4-for-4 in the 7-1 victory in front of 3,005 fans on Thursday night. Starter Jose Rodriguez gave up just one run on three hits over 5.2 innings, striking out eight and walking one, picking up his first win on the mound. Brooks Wilson and Chris Nunn provided scoreless relief, holding Birmingham to just four hits. Greyson Jenista also added a 2-run home run in the game, his fifth of the year.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (3rd, 9), slugging (2nd, .550), OPS (3rd, .913), extra-base hits (T-8th, 14), and total bases (10th, 60). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (10), and T-1st in doubles (10). Jacob Pears is T-5th in triples with 2. Brandon White is 3rd in saves (7). Nolan Kingham is T-2nd in starts (7), 1st in innings pitched (41.2), 8th in ERA (3.02), 7th in WHIP (1.13), and T-3rd in winning percentage (.750).

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 2nd in all of Double-A baseball with a 3.40 ERA (Somerset, 3.02), and 7th in the minors. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 19 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A, and T-5th-fewest in all of minor league baseball.

â¢ The starting rotation holds a 2.97 ERA with 170 strikeouts in 170.2 IP. In June, the rotation is 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA, 22 walks and 73 strikeouts.

â¢ The M-Braves lead the Double-A South with a .983 fielding percentage, just 23 errors in 39 games, and are 1st with 35 double plays turned. M-Braves catchers have caught 22 attempted base-stealers, which leads all of Double-A baseball and ranks T-2nd in all of MiLB (Tri-City, 26).

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 16-for-29 in catching opposing base stealers, 55%. His 16 caught stealings, seven double plays and 30 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball. He's caught nine of his last 12, would-be base stealers.

TURNING THINGS AROUND: The M-Braves are one game back of Pensacola in the division, and are 14-5 over their last 19 games dating back to May 27. Since starting the season 0-4, the Braves are 22-13, and have won two of their last three series.

42 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 42 home runs so far this season, in 39 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 51/RCT, 57). Of the 151 runs scored this season, 72 have come via the home run ball (48%). In just 39 games, the M-Braves are nearly half way to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87. The Braves remain last in hitting in the league at .207.

THE FOUR-HIT MACHINE: Justin Dean recorded a 4-hit game on June 13 at Biloxi and June 17 vs. Birmingham, the first 4-hit games of his career. The Mauldin, SC native is on a 5-game hitting streak, batting .579 over the streak. In 15 June games, he leads the club with a .345 batting average, seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

RAMOS REDEPTION: After batting .071 in May with no extra-base hits, the 22-year-old is batting .286 in June with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and .924 OPS.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

MISSISSIPPI CONNECTIONS: Wednesday starting pitcher, Konnor Pilkington attended East Central High School in Hurley, MS before committing to Mississippi State. The Hurley, MS native was 14-12 with a 3.47 for the Bulldogs, before being a 3rd round pick of the White Sox in 2018. He earned a win over North Carlolina in the 2018 College World Series. INF Ti'Quan Forbes is a native of Columbia, MS and attended Columbia HS. He was originally selected by the Rangers in the 2nd round in 2014. The White Sox acquired him in 2017 for pitcher Miguel González. As a senior for the Wildcats, Forbes batted .427 with 12 doubles, three home runs, 49 runs scored and 14 stolen bases in 33 games. He also anchored his team's starting rotation, posting a solid 2.02 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 45 innings.

WINNING ROAD TRIP: The M-Braves went 8-4 on the road trip to Pensacola and Biloxi, splitting six games in Pensacola, before taking five of six from Biloxi. Overall, the M-Braves outscored the opposition, 61-41, averaging 5.1 runs per game, 21 doubles, tw triples, 18 home runs and .232 batting average. On the mound, the M-Braves posted a 3.30 ERA with 105 srikeouts, 40 walks, in 103.2 innings, holding opponents to just a .211 batting average.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

â¢ Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

â¢ The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.