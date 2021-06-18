Biscuits to Host Korean Heritage Night on July 16th

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Montgomery Biscuits are proud to partner with A-KEEP (Alabama Korean Education and Economic Partnership) to celebrate Korean Heritage Night on July 16th at Riverwalk Stadium.

On this night, the Biscuits will don specialty "Montgomery Kimchi" jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit A-KEEP.

"I believe that food is the gateway into culture" said Biscuits GM Mike Murphy. "Just as Biscuits are a mainstay on a southern table, Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine."

The Biscuits and A-KEEP will use this night at the ballpark to not only highlight Korean food, but display Korean art, dance, sport, and music.

"We want to use this platform as an opportunity to educate our fans on Korean Culture while also showing our Korean Neighbors what Biscuits Baseball is all about!" explained Murphy.

"A-KEEP is excited to partner with the MGM Biscuits to bridge the community by celebrating Korean Heritage. Our collaboration began in early 2019 with designing the jersey logo. Kimchi is so unique that no other food like it exists in other cultures!" said Meesoon Han, Executive Director of A-KEEP.

A-KEEP's mission is to provide multicultural diversity education programs to both Alabama and Korea, which are accomplished through A-KEEP's leadership programs and facilitation efforts. To find out more about A-KEEP visit akeep.org.

For ticket information and all things Montgomery Kimchi visit https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/koreanheritage.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday June 29th for a six game series against the Mississippi Braves featuring back to back MAX Fireworks shows on July 3rd and 4th. For tickets and more information visit biscuitsbaseball.com.

