Blue Jays Win Slugfest 13-8 over Mets in Series Finale

August 27, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays won a 13-8 slugfest over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays took five out of six games in the series.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first five innings. After the Mets scored their first run in the sixth inning on a sac fly by Ronald Hernandez, the Blue Jays responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 8-1.

The Mets scored four times in the seventh to cut the deficit to 8-5. Nick Lorusso hit a RBI double and Yeral Martinez laced a two-run single.

The Blue Jays answered right back with two runs in the home seventh. Angel Del Rosario singled home Glenn Santiago. Del Rosario stole second and third and scored on a ground out to make it 10-5.

The Mets scored three runs with two outs in the eighth to make it a 10-8 game. Marco Vargas ripped a RBI double and Nick Morabito bashed a two-run double.

Again, the Blue Jays answered back with three runs of their own in the home eighth inning to go back up five, 13-8. Jackson Hornung and Santiago hit consecutive RBI singles. Del Rosario tacked on a sac fly.

Both teams recorded 12 hits and committed three errors.

The Mets used five pitchers and all five allowed runs. Starter Ernesto Mercedes suffered the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 3.0 innings. Mercedes walked four and struck out five in his team debut.

Blue Jays starter Zach Thompson threw 3.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts in a minor league rehab appearance.

Winder Garcia followed with 2.0 shutout innings to claim the win.

Eight of the nine Mets batters registered a hit. Morabito went 3 for 5 with a double.

Marco Vargas and Lorusso had two hits apiece.

Eight of the nine Blue Jays in the lineup also had hits. Jace Bohrofen went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk.

Roque Salinas and Manuel Beltre had three RBI apiece.

Del Rosario scored three runs, drove in two runs and stole two bases.

The Mets (40-79, 16-38) are off on Monday. They continue their road trip on Tuesday when they start a six-game series at the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees affiliate). First pitch from Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.