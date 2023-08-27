Marauders Fall by Lone Run in Series Finale

West Palm Beach, Fla. - The Marauders (32-22, 67-52) and the Jupiter Hammerheads (27-27, 62-58) for the final game of a six-game series at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Astros and Nationals, on a perfect Friday night for baseball on the Atlantic coast. Bradenton held a comfortable lead at the halfway point in the game but was chased down late and dropped an 8-7 nailbiter to close out the series.

Marauders starter Luis Peralta made it through three innings and gave up one earned run while striking out four of the fourteen men he faced in the outing.

Bradenton shot out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, with wit Lonnie White Jr., Charles McAdoo, and Omar Alfonzo all slapping run-scoring singles in the inning.

The Hammerheads fought back and forced one run across in the bottom of the fourth inning and looked prime to score more before Jorge Ramos was called in from the bullpen to pitch the Marauders out of a massive jam with runners in scoring position.

The Young Bucs pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning to carry a 5-1 lead across the halfway point in the game.

In the home half of the fifth, Jupiter pulled back within two when Brett Roberts dropped a flare into right field with two outs to score Bullard and Bramwell from first and second.

In the seventh, Brett Roberts homered for the home team to pull within one run at 5-4 with three innings to go.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jake DeLeo delivered the death blow to the Marauders with a two-run blast to left that put the Hammerheads up 6-5 going to the final inning.

In the top of the ninth, the Marauders got the first two men on with nobody out. Still, a pop-out followed by back-to-back chase and missed strikeouts ended the game, sealing the 6-5 win and series split for Jupiter.

The Marauders return to LECOM Park on Tuesday night to kick off the final homestand of the year on the Suncoast.

