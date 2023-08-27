Olivar Homer Seals Mussels' Third Walk-Off Win of the Week

August 27, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Ricardo Olivar slammed a two-run homer over the berm in left field to seal the Mighty Mussels' third walk-off win of the week, a 6-4 victory in 10 innings against the Daytona Tortugas at Hammond Stadium.

After Daytona pushed across one run in the top of the tenth to go up 4-3, Walker Jenkins immediately drove in the tying run with a line drive single to center. On the very next pitch, Olivar ripped a 105-mph dinger inside the left field pole to win the game for Fort Myers.

The Mussels won games in walk-off fashion on Thursday and Friday as well, claiming five out of six in the series.

Sunday's game was scoreless in the bottom of the first when Jenkins singled on a grounder to left. With two outs, Danny De Andrade slashed a single to right that moved Jenkins to third. The next batter was Rubel Cespedes, who ripped a base hit down the right field line to put the Mussels up 1-0.

Daytona quickly responded against Mussels' starter Juan Mercedes, stringing together three extra-base hits in the top of the second to go on top 2-1.

The Tortugas tacked on another in the third on a Cam Collier RBI double. After Collier advanced to third on a wild pitch, he left third base early on a sacrifice fly, costing Daytona an important run.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when De Andrade drew a two-out walk. The next batter was Cespedes, who pummeled a two-run home run over the wall in deep left center to tie the game 3-3.

Both bullpens traded zeroes in the later innings until the drama unfolded in the tenth.

The Mussels are scheduled to begin a six-game series with the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday. All six games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.