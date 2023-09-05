Blue Crabs Edge out Gastonia with Help from Sundberg's Pair of Home Runs

(Gastonia, NC) With the Barnstormers being defeated in a Monday-day game against the Ducks, the Blue Crabs had an opportunity to be one game out heading into their night game in Gastonia. Southern Maryland was coming off a dominant 11-2 win the day before; the Crabs had some momentum with Spencer Johnston concluding the four-game set.

The second-year pro started a little shaky as Jack Reinheimer connected with a pitch and sent it out of the yard to give Gastonia the lead. A few innings later, Jack Sundberg crushed his first home run of the night and his tenth of the year; that home run accounted for three-runs and the Crabs were ahead 3-1.

Reinheimer scored another run with a single, Zach Jarrett got a fly ball to crash against the foul pole, and the Honey Hunters regained the lead in the third. Spencer Johnston and Ryan Williamson traded scoreless innings after that, and Johnston would last seven innings and not allow a run for the rest of his start.

Top of the eighth and the Honey Hunters called in former Blue Crab, Nick Wells, to face the top of the Blue Crabs order. With just a few pitches in and Sundberg tied the game at four with his second home run, Alex Crosby would plate Braxton Lee with a sacrifice fly to right field, and the Blue Crabs were leading 5-4 late in the game.

Bruce Rondón was handed the ball for a multi-inning save attempt. He got through the eighth without drama and then sent the game to the ninth. With one out, the Honey Hunters got the tying run at second and the winning at first. A strikeout of Jake Hoover and a ball to Braxton Lee in right and the Blue Crabs edged out Gastonia with a 5-4 win.

Southern Maryland now sits one game out of first place to the Barnstormers and tied for second with the York Revolution. The Revs and Blue Crabs will meet for a midweek series that affects the playoff picture. Tickets are available, and a live stream of the matchup will be featured onto FloBaseball.

