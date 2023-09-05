Thompson Turns in Vintage Performance, Halting Revs' Winning Streak at Seven

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Atlantic League all-time wins leader Daryl Thompson who turned in a vintage performance on Tuesday evening with a 111-pitch complete game shutout as the Revs fell to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 6-0 at Regency Furniture Stadium. The win streak fell two shy of matching a franchise record set earlier this season as the Revs sit two games back of first place with 11 to play in the regular season.

Thompson (6-2) earned the 97th win of his Atlantic League career, doing so with his 20th complete game and sixth shutout, all in the last three seasons. It was just the sixth complete game shutout in the league this season. The 37-year-old allowed eight hits (six singles) and held the Revs hitless in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position, improving to 10-13 lifetime against York.

Revs starter J.T. Hintzen worked around a leadoff double in the first inning, but Alex Crosby's leadoff double in the second led to the game's first run as Crosby scored on a sac fly by Phil Caulfield.

The Crabs plated another run with two outs in the third when Hintzen was unable to handle second baseman Richard Urena's throw covering at first base. Crosby was credited with an RBI infield hit on the play as the Crabs led 2-0.

Hintzen was an out away from keeping it a 2-0 game through the sixth, but Caulfield connected on a two-out, two-run homer down the right field line to double the Crabs lead to 4-0. Michael Baca followed with a single and advanced on a passed ball before scoring on Jack Sundberg's single up the middle to make it 5-0.

Southern Maryland added one more in the seventh as Braxton Lee tripled off the left center fence and scored on a sac fly to right by Khalil Lee as the Crabs' lead reached its final margin.

Thompson did not allow two hits in the same inning until the top of the ninth when Trey Martin and Urena led off with base hits, but the right hander retired the next three to finish the complete game, handing the Revs just their third shutout defeat of the season.

York will look to even the series on Wednesday night as Tom Sutera (9-6, 6.23) squares off with Liam O'Sullivan (9-7, 5.35) at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

