Seven up: Winning Streak Reaches New Heights as Revs Draw Closer to First Place with Four-Game Sweep at High Point

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution extended its winning streak to seven consecutive games, completing a four-game road sweep of the High Point Rockers, winning 9-6 on Labor Day afternoon at Truist Point. With the win and a Lancaster loss at Long Island, the Revs close within one game of first place with 12 to play in the regular season.

York struck first for the fourth time in as many games in the series and did so in the first inning for the third consecutive game as Jhon Nunez grounded a two-out RBI single up the middle for the game's first run.

High Point punched back as Shed Long Jr. walked, stole second, and scored on a pair of ground outs to tie it. Zander Wiel launched a solo homer to left center, his 27th of the year, giving High Point a 2-1 lead after one.

The Revs went back ahead in the seesaw battle, scoring twice in the third. Troy Stokes Jr. ripped a one-out double to left and came home as Drew Mendoza nailed an RBI triple to the gap in right center. Nunez followed with a line drive sac fly to center, plating Mendoza for a 3-2 lead.

Stokes Jr. blasted a 420-foot solo homer to left center leading off the fifth, his 18th of the year, extending the lead to 4-2.

Revs spot starter Nick Parker faced the minimum over a nine-batter stretch, helped by a 3-6-1 double play that the rookie righty finished off in the bottom of the fourth. Making his first career start, Parker led 4-2 with the bases empty and two outs in the fifth, but Long Jr. struck an opposite field homer to left, and three batters later, Wiel yanked a two-run double to left, pushing High Point ahead 5-4.

The Revs took the lead back for good in the seventh, building their own rally after having two outs and no base runners. Richard Urena battled out a critical two-out walk to extend the inning and Nellie Rodriguez smoked a ground rule double down the left field line. That set up Jacob Rhinesmith who fought off a jam shot two-out, two-strike, two-run single to left, plating both runners for a 6-5 lead.

The Revs cushioned the lead in the eighth by scoring three times. Mendoza (three RBI) nailed a two-run double to right center and scored on a wild pitch to go up 9-5.

Revs reliever Nelvin Correa (3-3) earned the win, retiring all six batters faced in the sixth and seventh.

High Point pulled one run closer in the eighth as Ben Aklinski greeted reliever Will McAffer with a triple down the right field line and scored on Quincy Latimore's sac fly to right.

With two on and the tying run at the plate, Zach Neff entered to record the final two outs, and set down all three batters faced in the ninth for his second save in the last three contests.

Notes: Neff extends his scoreless streak to seven consecutive outings. Stokes Jr.'s homer was his first since August 5; he scored four runs, tying his own mark set on June 25 at Spire City for a Revs season best. Nunez drove in two runs and now has 13 RBI in his last 13 games played. The sweep is the first in Revs history against the Rockers (home or road). The four-game road sweep is just the third in Revs history and first since 2019. The seven-game winning streak is the Revs' second-longest of the year behind a club record nine-gamer from May 28-June 6. York has had five additional streaks of eight victories and now an additional five streaks of seven consecutive wins, making it the 11th streak of seven-plus wins in franchise history. Prior to this year, the Revs had not enjoyed a streak of at least seven consecutive wins since the 2019 season. The sweep is the eighth of the season for the Revs, their second most in a season in club history behind only the 2011 squad who swept 11 series. It is their second four-game sweep of the year and the 18th four-game sweep in club history; they had not notched any such sweep since the 2019 campaign and have multiple four-game sweeps in a season for just the fifth time in club history. At one game back, it's the closest the Revs have been to first place since August 16. York has also won nine of the last 11 games and 10 of 13 overall. York righty J.T. Hintzen (9-6, 5.29) faces Daryl Thompson (5-2, 4.69) on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. as the road trip continues to Southern Maryland for a matchup of two teams tied for second place, one game behind Lancaster. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

