Dirty Birds Host Wheeler Bob Wednesday Tomorrow with Tickets for "Just Five Dollars"

September 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - As Robert "Wheeler Bob" Friedman works his 50th anniversary season in professional baseball this year, the Charleston Dirty Birds will celebrate his service with "Wheeler Bob Wednesday" tomorrow night (Sept. 6). In honor of one of his most frequent calls as a vendor, "Just five dollars," the team is offering general admission tickets to the game for just $5.

Wheeler Bob has been a fixture as a vendor at baseball games at Charleston's ballparks since he started vending during the 1970s with the Charleston Charlies. By the late 1980s when the Charleston Wheelers revived baseball at Watt Powell Park, he earned the nickname "Wheeler Bob" as his very public persona. The name has stuck, even as the home team names have changed three times since then.

Fans who want to join the celebration will need to be at the ballpark by 6:15 p.m. for a pre-game ceremony in his honor, including a first pitch by the long-time pitchman of baseball merchandise. The game against the Lexington Counter Clocks will begin at 6:35.

