The ALPB Bullpen, September 5, 2023

The Week Ahead: The South Division will have a showdown midweek as Gastonia takes its 3.5 game lead over the Rockers to High Point for a four-game set... York and So. Maryland are tied for second in the North and meet in a midweek series in Waldorf... North leader Lancaster has a one-game lead over York and hosts the Revs on the weekend.

Streaking: High Point's D.J. Burt had his ALPB-record 60 game on-base streak snapped on 8/30... The streak had started on 5/8... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero has the longest active hitting streak at 15 games... So. Maryland's Jimmy Kerrigan was held without a homer by Gastonia on 9/4, snapping his streak at four straight games with a round-tripper.

Walk-offs: Lexington walked-off Staten Island 5-4 on a Zach Watson double in the ninth... Gastonia's Scott Manea launched a three-run homer to walk-off Spire City in on 8/31... Charleston walked-off Staten Island 1-0 on 9/3 on an eighth inning wild pitch... Joe DeCarlo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Long Island a 12-11 walk-off win over Lancaster on 9/4.

Grand Slams: Gastonia's Steven Moya vs. Spire City in Game 2 on 8/31... Alex Dickerson of Long Island vs. York on 8/30... Long Island's Brantley Bell vs. Lancaster on 9/4.

Milestones: The Atlantic League has set a record for the most home runs in a season with 1,405 to date . . . The previous mark of 1,354 was set in 2022... Dwight Smith, Jr. of Charleston joined the 20-20 club with 20 stolen bases and 21 home runs... High Point's Ben Aklinski, with 101 runs scored, is just the third ALPB player in history with multiple 100-runs scored seasons.

Fast Stat: Since returning to the ALPB on 8/29, Gastonia's Jack Reinheimer has scored a run in all seven games that he has played.

Midweek Marvels: York's Richard Urena drove in four runs vs. Long Island on 8/30... York's Trey Martin drove in four runs vs. Long Island on 8/31... So. Maryland's Jimmy Kerrigan hit two home runs and drove in six in a 7-4 win over High point on 8/31... Staten Island's Justin Williams drove in four runs vs. Lexington on 8/31... So. Maryland SS Michael Baca hit .667 (8-for-12) in three games vs. High Point... Kerrigan slugged 1.083 and had an OPS of 1.621 vs. High Point with 10 RBI... York's Tomo Otosaka scored six runs in the series vs. Long Island... So. Maryland hit .336 in the midweek series vs. High Point.

Weekend Wonders: Charleston's Telvin Nash drove in five runs and Isaias Tejeda added four RBI in a 19-10 win over Staten Island on 9/1... Southern Maryland's Jimmy Kerrigan had a pair of homers and five RBI at Gastonia on 9/2... So., Maryland's Khalil Lee had five RBI vs. Gastonia on 9/3... Long Island's Brantley Bell matched the league season-high with seven RBI vs. Lancaster on 9/4 with a grand slam and a 3-run double... Thomas Dillard tied the league-high by drawing four walks vs. Spire City on 9/4... Charleston J.C. Perez hit .600 (6-for-10) in three games vs. Staten Island... Kerrigan led all weekend hitters with four homers, five extra base hits, and 10 RBI, a 1.500 slugging percentage and a 2.088 OPS... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson walked seven times in 12 plate appearances vs. So. Maryland.

Pitching Plaudits: Nick Raquet improved to 12-7 with a 14-5 win over Long Island on 8/30... York's staff tossed a seven inning two-hit shutout at Long Island in game 2 of a DH on 8/30... So. Maryland's Daryl Thompson won his 96th all-time ALPB game with a 7-4 win over High Point on 8/31... Charleston's Danny Wirchansky fanned nine in five innings vs. Staten Island on 9/1... Spire City's Henry Sosa fanned nine Lexington hitters in six innings on 9/3... Gastonia's Sal Romano fanned 10 vs. Spire City on 8/31...Lexington's Aaron Ochsenbein recorded 10 Ks in seven innings vs. Spire City on 9/1.

Noteworthy: Long Island's Alex Dickerson is the lone player to rank in the top 10 in batting average, home runs and RBI... Dickerson is eighth with a .321 average, seventh with 24 homers and seventh with 83 RBI... Four pitchers rank in the top 10 in ERA, wins and strikeouts including Staten Island's Christian Capuano, York's Nick Raquet, So. Maryland's Ian Kahaloa and High Point's Mickey Jannis.

Team Efforts: Charleston's and Staten Island's pitching staffs combined to strike out 30 hitters on 9/1... Long Island posted its sixth shutout of the year on 8/29, beating York 2-0 on five hits... In the second game of a DH on 9/3, Charleston won 1-0 in eight innings as the Dirty Bird pitchers held the Ferry Hawks to four hits but Staten Island's staff only allowed two hits... Lancaster and Long Island combined for 34 hits in LI's 12-11 win on 9/4... Lancaster hit .331 in 4 games vs. Staten Island over the weekend.

Longest At-Bat of the Week: Long Island's Alex Dickerson walked on 11 pitches from York's Andrew Cabezas on 8/29... Troy Stokes, Jr. struck out on the 11th pitch from High Point's Bryce Hensley on 9/2.

3 of a Kind Ben Aklinski, High Point

Luke Becker, Spire City

Dustin Beggs, Spire City

By The Numbers

2

Number of 100 RBI seasons for Lancaster's Andretty Cordero, the first in the ALPB to have more than one

60

Consecutive games reached base by High Point's D.J. Burt, the longest streak in ALPB history

1,405

Home runs hit in the ALPB this season, surpassing the previous high of 1,354

1,450

Number of stolen bases in the league in 2023, nearing the record of 1,539 set in 2022

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Sept 5 Gastonia at High Point (DH), 5:15

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Wednesday, Sept 6

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Thursday, Sept 7

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Friday, Sept 8

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:35

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Long Island at Staten Island, 7:00

Lexington at Spire City, 7:00

Saturday, Sept 9

Charleston at Gastonia (DH), 3:35

Lexington at Spire City, 6:00

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30

Lancaster at York, 6:30

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Sunday, Sept 10

Long Island at Staten Island, 1:00

Lexington at Spire City, 1:00

Lancaster at York, 2:00

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05

Charleston at Gastonia, 3:35

3 of a Kind (answer) All three played college baseball

at Kentucky

